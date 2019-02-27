For Vet Dynamics that message has been central to its ethos since the business was founded by veterinary surgeon Alan Robinson. Alan worked for many years in rural clinical mixed practice before selling in 1997 to focus on his passion for business, people and performance. He then went on to work as a consultant for Fort Dodge (long-since acquired by Pfizer, now Zoetis) on the Fort Dodge Index (FDI), an initiative designed to benchmark and aid development across UK practices.