27 Feb 2019
The second of VBJ’s Fast Forward features is the story of Vet Dynamics – a veterinary business consultancy that has helped hundreds of owners ensure their practice is run as effectively and efficiently as possible.
There are now a growing number of veterinary business consultancies in the UK ranging in size and approach, but the one thing they all have in common is to help vets understand that a good practice is a profitable practice.
For Vet Dynamics that message has been central to its ethos since the business was founded by veterinary surgeon Alan Robinson. Alan worked for many years in rural clinical mixed practice before selling in 1997 to focus on his passion for business, people and performance. He then went on to work as a consultant for Fort Dodge (long-since acquired by Pfizer, now Zoetis) on the Fort Dodge Index (FDI), an initiative designed to benchmark and aid development across UK practices.
At the time practice management was something of a nebulous concept, but It was from this work Alan developed his own analysis and benchmarking system that was to become the core of Vet Dynamics’ consultancy and practice development.