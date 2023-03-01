1 Mar 2023
VN Happy Hour welcomed three of the biggest names in UK veterinary nursing when the hugely successful live event returned on 23 February 2023.
VN Happy Hour returned with a lively discussion around the theme of “Protect the title”, during which our panel discussed why it’s so important to protect the “veterinary nurse” title and what this would mean for you as a VN, as well as the profession.
More than 1,200 delegates have attended VN Happy Hour events since the concept was first launched during the pandemic, and we experienced one of our biggest turnout to date when BVNA president Charlotte Pace, Linnaeus chief nursing officer Andrea Jefferey and RCVS VN council chair Matt Rendle, tackled the hot topic of vet nurse title protection.
Answering questions sent in by Happy Hour delegates, our all-star panel provided insights and discussed developments on this key issue, as well as offering tips and advice on all things veterinary nursing.