1 Mar 2022
Hill’s Pet Nutrition debuts enhanced Prescription Diet portfolio
Something BIG is coming to Hill’s Prescription Diet, designed to make nutritional conversations easier – new look, same great taste.
The improved portfolio will better help veterinarians and pet owners make the right nutritional decisions for their pets through redesigned packaging, a simplified sizing portfolio, new varieties to choose from and improved digital tools for veterinarians.
When developing the new portfolio, Hill’s went directly to the source to uncover the challenges veterinarians and pet owners face when making important nutritional decisions for their pets. The redesigned packaging was created to help veterinarians and pet owners more easily identify the right food for their pets. With more prominent colour codes classifying different pet conditions and specific pet photos for each food, buyers will be able to better differentiate between products.
New language on the back of each package clearly defines the product’s purpose and communicates its complex science in a consumer friendly way. A QR code will also lead buyers to an informational product page on the Hill’s website, which includes videos and feeding guides.