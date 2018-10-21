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21 Oct 2018

Inaugural canine run a resounding success

British athletics star and qualified vet Laura Muir set 100 dogs and their owners on their way as honorary starter of the inaugural Simplyhealth Canine Run on 20 October.

Inaugural canine run a resounding success

Laura Muir starts the inaugural SimplyHealth Canine Run.

A sold-out crowd of canine competitors and their human running partners took part in a 2.5km race along the Clarence Esplanade in Southsea, Portsmouth on 20 October.

This was the first dog and human running event to be organised by Simplyhealth in collaboration with Great Run, as part of the Simplyhealth Great South weekend 2018.