23 Mar 2022
Congress to feature dramatic performances recreating “a day in the life” of a veterinary professional. Each scenario has been designed to help vets improve skills such as communications and time management.
A day in the life
BSAVA is delighted to share with you the trailer for “a day in the life” dramas, which will be taking place at BSAVA Congress this week in Manchester (24-26 March).
The dramas will take place all day, every day, bringing you real-life scenarios in an immersive CPD learning format – a very first for veterinary conferences!
To watch the dramas 👀 you will need to be in Manchester – and there is still time to book your tickets, which you can do at 👉 https://www.bsavaevents.com/bsavacongress2022/en/page/home