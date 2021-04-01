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1 Apr 2021

Lockdown Lowdown: a time for change?

In the final part of this exclusive series, VBJ editor James Westgate talks to Alan and Vicky Robinson from Vet Dynamics, and veterinary accountant Jeff Lermer about ownership models.

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James Westgate

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Lockdown Lowdown: a time for change?

For the past few weeks Lockdown Lowdown has focused on the unique economic climate created in the veterinary sector by the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to Alan and Vicky Robinson from Vet Dynamics, along with veterinary accountant Jeff Lermer, the three-part series has looked at why now is not only a great time to sell a practice, but also a great time to start one from scratch.

This week, in the final part of this exclusive series, Alan, Vicky and Jeff speak to VBJ editor James Westgate about how new ownership models could transform independent practice in the coming years.

 

Missed the previous episodes? Watch them now: