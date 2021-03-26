26 Mar 2021
Lockdown Lowdown: seeds of opportunity
The coronavirus pandemic has brought massive change to the sector, but one thing that hasn’t changed is the desire among many vets to one day run their own show.
Starting up something new or rebooting somewhere else has always carried risk, and, with the economy in largely uncharted territory, now might not seem the best time to take the plunge.
Despite this, an increasing number of veterinary entrepreneurs have done just that and many are finding a silver lining in the coronavirus cloud. A series of national lockdowns sparked a pet-buying bonanza, with potential new clients springing up everywhere, creating increased demand from an already stretched small animal sector.
In the second instalment of a special three-part Lockdown Lowdown series, we discuss the opportunities this presents and how pandemic pioneers can make the most of them.
Part two of this exclusive series is now available. If you missed part one you can watch it here; the final episode will be made available next week.