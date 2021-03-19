19 Mar 2021
Lockdown Lowdown: should I stay or should I go?
It has long been said that the veterinary profession is recession proof, but the question now is: will it prove to be pandemic proof too?
The sector has survived recessions and financial crashes before, but this last 12 months has been a year like no other, with stresses and strains affecting all areas of the economy, not least our own.
So, we’ve brought together two of the finest minds in veterinary business and a leading accountant to ask that question – and you may find the answer surprising!
Big equity is fuelling another corporate buying bubble and, with demand for veterinary services at an all-time high, the independent sector is being invigorated by a flood of new startups.
Vet Times and VBJ editor James Westgate hosts a special three-part Lockdown Lowdown to discover exactly what is going on and why the veterinary sector is currently “on fire”.