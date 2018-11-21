21 Nov 2018
After two days with a film crew at the 10th annual London Vet Show as part of the #VetShowLiveStream, the Veterinary Times team has selected its favourite interviews from the event.
The 10th edition of CloserStill Vet Group’s London Vet Show was a mammoth undertaking, with more than 450 exhibitors packed into ExCeL London to benefit from 150-plus hours of unparalleled veterinary CPD content covering a wide variety of topics and disciplines.
So, even if you were one of the 5,600-plus delegates who attended over the two days on 15 and 16 November, you could be forgiven for missing a few things.
With this in mind, we’ve uploaded a selection of interviews conducted by the Veterinary Times team during the show as part of the #VetShowLiveStream, and invite you to dive in and hear what the experts involved have to say about subjects as diverse as feline diabetes, building a confident workforce, cardiology, managing millennials, as well as how to juggle veterinary studies with a successful international athletics career.
Check out the highlights from the 10th London Vet Show, which took place on 15 and 16 November 2018 at ExCeL London.
BVA past-president Gudrun Ravetz, Michelle Ryan and Christopher Begeny of the University of Exeter, and Ewan Cameron of the University of Glasgow speak on a crisis of confidence in veterinary.
The #VetShowLiveStream team catches up with RCVS president Amanda Boag and BVA president Simon Doherty on the latest updates from the Vet Futures action plan.
The #VetShowLiveStream crew catches Luca Ferasin following his packed-out session at #VetShow. The expert discusses developments in the management and diagnosis of heart disease, and shares his remarkable personal story of human and veterinary medicine.
The #VetShowLiveStream team talks with European 1,500-metre champion and World Indoor Championship medallist Laura Muir about managing her workload, and balancing her veterinary and athletic careers.
Hear from VetX Academy’s Dave Nicol on why the veterinary profession needs to revise its leadership skills to support the retention of its talent.
As London #VetShow turns 10, David Church speaks to the #VetShowLiveStream team before delivering his session on feline diabetes, and tells us of the long-standing relationship between the RVC and London Vet Show.
Veterinary Times news editor James Westgate talks to presidents of the BVA, RCVS and Association of Veterinary Students before they take to the stage for the president’s panel, to discuss what each of the organisations will be focusing on in the year to come.
The #VetShowLiveStream team talks with Alison Lambert about the importance of vet-client relationships and discusses her favourite thing about being a vet – and it’s probably not what you’d expect!