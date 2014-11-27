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27 Nov 2014

Looking to the future: John Blackwell

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Vetsonline

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Looking to the future: John Blackwell

Eileen Green and John Blackwell.

London Vet Show 2014 saw the launch of Vet Futures, a major new initiative that aims to help the veterinary profession prepare for and shape its own future.

Jointly funded and led by the RCVS and the BVA, this project aims to help understand where the provision of veterinary services is currently heading, whether this is in the best interests of the profession, animal owners and the public at large, and what might be done to shape an optimal future for the veterinary team, keeping animal health and welfare at its heart.

VN Times editor Eileen Green met with BVA president John Blackwell to find out more…