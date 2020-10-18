18 Oct 2020
Have you heard? There’s an easier way to treat otitis externa. The ONLY first-line treatment available in ONE vet-administered dose.
Neptra® is an effective new option for the treatment of acute canine otitis externa in ONE vet-administered dose.
With a unique combination of three active ingredients, Neptra is ideal for first-line use and effective against the most common pathogens*, responsible for 70-80% of acute OE cases.
Watch Dr Ken Kwochka Dip ACVD, president of the World Association of Veterinary Dermatology and manager of Veterinary Scientific Affairs, Elanco Animal Health explain why Neptra is an excellent choice for first line cases for acute OE.
For further information contact your Elanco representative or www.neptra.co.uk.
*Staphylococcus pseudintermedius and Malassezia pachydermatis
Use Medicines Responsibly.
Neptra contains 16.7 mg florfenicol, 16.7 mg terbinafine hydrochloride, equivalent to terbinafine base: 14.9 mg, and 2.2 mg mometasone furoate [POM-V] UK, [POM] ROI. Advice should be sought from the medicine prescriber. Further information from the datasheet at www.noahcompendium.co.uk or at www.apha.ie or on request. The Bayer cross is a registered trademark of Bayer AG. Neptra®, Elanco and the diagonal bar logo are trademarks of Elanco or its affiliates. Elanco UK AH, Form 2, Bartley Way, Bartley Wood Business Park, Hook, RG27 9XA. Tel 01256 353131.