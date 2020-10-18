Use Medicines Responsibly.

Neptra contains 16.7 mg florfenicol, 16.7 mg terbinafine hydrochloride, equivalent to terbinafine base: 14.9 mg, and 2.2 mg mometasone furoate [POM-V] UK, [POM] ROI. Advice should be sought from the medicine prescriber. Further information from the datasheet at www.noahcompendium.co.uk or at www.apha.ie or on request. The Bayer cross is a registered trademark of Bayer AG. Neptra®, Elanco and the diagonal bar logo are trademarks of Elanco or its affiliates. Elanco UK AH, Form 2, Bartley Way, Bartley Wood Business Park, Hook, RG27 9XA. Tel 01256 353131.