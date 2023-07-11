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11 Jul 2023

New AI Dermatology capability for Vetscan IMAGYST now available

Introducing the new artificial intelligence capability for IMAGYST, which aims to revolutionise the way veterinarians diagnose and treat dermatological conditions in animals.

New AI Dermatology capability for Vetscan IMAGYST now available

By incorporating advanced algorithms and machine learning, the AI dermatology application analyses images, empowering veterinarians to make informed decisions.

It enables them to identify and classify various dermatological issues with greater precision, ultimately improving treatment outcomes and enhancing animal care.

 