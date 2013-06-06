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6 Jun 2013

Padraig Egan on internships

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Vetsonline

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Padraig Egan on internships

Padraig Egan.

Padraig has recently finished a 12-month internship at Fitzpatrick Referrals. Here he talks about his experiences and how graduates can go about finding what’s right for them.

Unusually, rather than starting his internship straight from vet school, Padraig took it on after more than four years in practice, when he realised he wasn’t finding fulfilment in what he was doing. He decided that small animal surgery was his passion and, in this video, tells all about his decision to become a specialist.

© Robin Fearon, WeLove Digital