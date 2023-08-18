Dr Stephens joined VBD in October 2021. Now, as head of veterinary connections, she will be bringing a veterinary voice to VBD as she looks forward to engaging with veterinary professionals at all levels, helping VBD achieve its aim to improve the veterinary workplace by providing relevant information and support to the veterinary profession. She is happy to be hear from anyone who can help to further develop VBD’s value and role within the veterinary profession.