18 Aug 2023
Recruitment expert Fiona Stephens offers advice on finding your perfect job, CV writing and preparing for interviews.
Many veterinary students have just graduated as new vets, and are looking to secure their first roles in the profession.
In this People Match podcast (or video, the choice is yours), Fiona Stephens, head of veterinary connections at VBD (publisher of Vet Times) discusses the current jobs market, when it’s optimum to start the search, tips for CVs and how to prepare for interview.
Dr Stephens has worked in the veterinary industry for more than 25 years and is skilled in veterinary medicine, communication, recruitment, HR, mentoring, business development and leadership. Having finished a degree in physiology from the University of Oxford, she embarked on her veterinary studies and graduated from the University of Bristol in 1996.
She worked in clinical practice for 18 years, with roles spanning large mixed practices, high-end small animal hospitals and charity work in the Bahamas. She has a particular interest in imaging, and completed a Postgraduate Certificate in Diagnostic Imaging. Having enjoyed being a clinical director, in 2014 she moved into management full-time and worked initially as a regional director, and for three years headed up recruitment for a large, family- owned veterinary group in the south-east.
Dr Stephens joined VBD in October 2021. Now, as head of veterinary connections, she will be bringing a veterinary voice to VBD as she looks forward to engaging with veterinary professionals at all levels, helping VBD achieve its aim to improve the veterinary workplace by providing relevant information and support to the veterinary profession. She is happy to be hear from anyone who can help to further develop VBD’s value and role within the veterinary profession.