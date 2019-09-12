Practice Profile: Cotswold Vets

“To be able to leave the business in the hands of the staff for a week or two and having complete trust in my team to run things efficiently and reliably is a massive weight off of my shoulders. It’s important for me to have time to spend with my family too, as that’s a big part of why we decided to start our own business in the first place so that we could choose the days and hours we worked. Anyone who owns a business will know just how challenging that juggling act is, though, and much as I confess to not getting it right just yet, it’s definitely getting better.”