1 Oct 2018
It is often said the best things come in small packages. For a branch of Cromwell Vets, that package proved to be a 9m by 4m prefabricated box. It’s not a lot, but, as VBJ discovered, it's already having a big impact ...
Many practices across the UK offer a wide range of animal physiotherapy treatments alongside more conventional veterinary services, and Cromwell Vets – a six-site practice in Cambridgeshire – is no exception.
During the past decade, demand for these treatments had increased to the point where the first opinion practice’s limited physiotherapy service was stretched to the limit.
At the time, these nurse-led services were being offered from the Huntingdon hospital hub site, but it had become crystal clear something had to change.
This relatively limited facility was struggling to keep pace with the number of cases coming through, while the fact no hydrotherapy facilities were at the site meant a significant proportion of cases were being referred elsewhere
It was at this point the practice began to look at ways to improve the situation, and it was from this process the Animal Rehabilitation Centre (or ARC as it is known) was born.