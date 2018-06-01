1 Jun 2018
Practice Profile: East of England Veterinary Specialists
There has been a lot of talk in recent years about the one health concept, so it seems entirely appropriate that orthopaedic specialists Mark Bush and Martin Owen chose a former medical centre to house their new referral business.
East of England Veterinary Specialists.
After spending six years at vet school – and a further five training to become an RCVS orthopaedics specialist – forceps, curettes and chisels were the tools Mark Bush expected to be earning his living with.
So, it was something of a culture shock when, after opening a business in a former plastic surgery clinic near Cambridge, Mark found himself spending almost as much time holding a mop and a broom.
As the former Dick White Referrals (DWR) orthopaedic surgeon quickly realised, sometimes you just have to roll up your sleeves and get on with it to be a success in business…