7 Mar 2019
A first opinion hospital practice on the edge of Epping Forest, with in-house CT and MRI, and a dedicated radioiodine unit in nearby Harlow, the practice has certainly branched out in recent years...
Located in the small town of Epping, Forest Veterinary Centre has been serving the pet-owning public in this pleasant corner of Essex for more than 30 years.
Established on its current site in 1984 by Ken Burley and Clive Swainsbury, the practice traded as Burley and Swainsbury, steadily growing in size and expanding its clinical offering.
It is a lot to manage and, for almost a decade, it has been practice manager and RVN Deborah White’s job to make it run smoothly. We met Deborah during a brief lull in her duties, which sees her manage a team of 12 vets, 24 nurses and 12 receptionists across the three sites under her control.