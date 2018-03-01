1 Mar 2018
In 2016 Scott Rutherford hit on the idea of setting up a practice focused on surgical referrals with a sustainable, fair pricing structure and a commitment to open-handed dealing. This is Frank...
Frank Pet Surgeons.
Referral is a highly competitive sector, so when orthopaedic specialist Scott Rutherford decided to launch his own venture, he knew he would need to offer something different.
His business certainly is, as VBJ editor James Westgate discovered when he headed to Leeds for the opening week…