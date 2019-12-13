“Because of that blood test, that animal never actually became ill at all [the histology indicated a benign lesion, so the long-term prognosis is good]. Once you have done five or six years of testing on an animal you can start to trend – for example, if a cat always has a urea of 9mmol/L and suddenly it goes up to 12mmol/L, that may be within the normal range. But for that cat that’s not normal – so it’s great for spotting potential early changes. So we test a lot and our lab is always running.”