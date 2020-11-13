“We don’t offer discounts if people moan or ask for them. The clients who ask for and are given discounts are never thankful, and will always want more. We also don’t price match; we can’t – how can you price match with the internet or a practice down the road that buys much bigger bulk than we do? I also don’t believe in vets discounting because something’s gone wrong; it just makes you seem disingenuous like you were overcharging in the first place, which we’re not. We try to attract clients who want a high level of care and have the same vision as us.