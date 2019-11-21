Practice Profile: Lambert, Leonard and May Farm Vets

Hannah said: “We have just taken on two new graduates on our intern programme and we still do get a range of applicants. We are quite fortunate here with our client base as we are able to train the interns one to one and introduce them to our farm clients, and give the farmers time to build trust in those people. We also aim not to just give those new vets the rubbish jobs; we want to get them working on a farm where they can make a real difference. There will be a first and second vet in that scenario so they will be clinically supported in that particular environment, too.