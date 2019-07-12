12 Jul 2019
One of the biggest reasons given for the growth of corporate veterinary practice is that the traditional partnership model is broken. But is that really the case? VBJ headed to Didcot, Oxfordshire to find out...
Practices like Larkmead Veterinary Group have been prime targets for acquisition in recent years.
Indeed, as the managing partner of a mixed animal practice that’s been on a constant growth curve for more than two decades, Tim Hutchinson has had plenty of eye-catching offers from deep-pocketed consolidators.
For some, moving their businesses on to larger groups makes sense as an exit strategy, and can often provide job security for staff and continuity of care for patients. But for many practice owners, vets, vet nurses and clients, remaining independent matters – and it certainly still matters for Tim and his fellow partners at Larkmead, where the independent ethos guides pretty much everything they do…