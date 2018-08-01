1 Aug 2018
Practice Profile: Medivet Hendon
Medivet is now one of the biggest practice groups in the UK, with more than 250 sites across England and Wales. To get a better idea of how the business works, VBJ paid a visit to the place where it all began more than 30 years ago.
Medivet The Vets 24-hour Hospital in Hendon, North London.
At first glance there is nothing at all remarkable about Medivet’s 24-hour veterinary hospital on the outskirts of Hendon in north London.
Based in the shell of two residential houses, off the busy A41, it is, in fact, easy to miss amid the post-war suburban sprawl. But appearances can be deceptive and, for the UK’s fourth largest practice group, this is genesis.
Acquired back in 1986 as a small practice operating from a converted garage space, the house next door was bought in 2005 and the site has been in an almost constant state of expansion since.
Today, Medivet Hendon boasts everything you’d expect to find in a modern veterinary hospital, including an advanced imaging unit with CT and MRI, and a clinical team capable of handling pretty much anything that comes its way.