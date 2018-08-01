1 Aug 2018

Practice Profile: Medivet Hendon

Medivet is now one of the biggest practice groups in the UK, with more than 250 sites across England and Wales. To get a better idea of how the business works, VBJ paid a visit to the place where it all began more than 30 years ago.

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Medivet The Vets 24-hour Hospital in Hendon, North London.