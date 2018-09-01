1 Sept 2018
Practice Profile: Mochdre Veterinary Practice
Anyone opening their own veterinary practice has to be a pretty remarkable person. So when VBJ heard about a woman who did just that in less than six weeks for £150,000, we just had to pay her a visit.
Mochdre Veterinary Practice.
Mochdre may not seem like the most promising location for a practice with new ideas about how it wants to deliver veterinary medicine.
Located in a small village on the north Wales coast, Mochdre Veterinary Practice is many miles from the nearest city, in an area where average incomes are significantly below the national UK average.
However, a year after owner Sarah Heywood opened the doors with high hopes, but a small budget, business is already booming.
The key to her rapid success has been her focus on complementary therapies – ranging from more standard treatments, such as hydrotherapy and physiotherapy, through to acupuncture and reiki – and it seems pet owners in this corner of Wales just can’t get enough.