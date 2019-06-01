1 Jun 2019
Not many equine practices in the UK have such a gilt-edged reputation as Oakham Veterinary Hospital. And as VBJ discovered when we paid a visit to the horsey hotbed of Rutland last month, it’s a reputation well earned…
For most practices, success is measured in numbers – client numbers, retention rates, turnover and profit. But there are times when success can be measured in a rather different currency.
At Oakham Veterinary Hospital – a predominantly equine practice with a history going back to the 19th century – that currency is earned at the highest echelons of equine sport.
Hobby hackers and pony clubbers may make up much of the client base, but unlike some practices, the team at Oakham also treats some of the most prized equids in the country – and it’s an association that has delivered spectacular results in recent years…