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1 Jan 2018

Practice profile: Sampson Park Ltd

Sampson Park is fast growing into a mini empire of thriving independent practices, but central to the company's growth is a flexible equity partnership model that gives employees a stake in the business.

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James Westgate

Job Title
Practice profile: Sampson Park Ltd

Oundle Vets

When Nick Park bought Oundle Vets in 2001, he had no idea where his journey into practice ownership would take him.

Almost 17 years later and Nick still isn’t sure, but he has certainly been enjoying the ride – as VBJ discovered when we caught up with him…