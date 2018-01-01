1 Jan 2018
Practice profile: Sampson Park Ltd
Sampson Park is fast growing into a mini empire of thriving independent practices, but central to the company's growth is a flexible equity partnership model that gives employees a stake in the business.
Oundle Vets
When Nick Park bought Oundle Vets in 2001, he had no idea where his journey into practice ownership would take him.
Almost 17 years later and Nick still isn’t sure, but he has certainly been enjoying the ride – as VBJ discovered when we caught up with him…