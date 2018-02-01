Register

Login

NewsClinicalJobs

Search Articles & More

Vet Times logo

Vets

All Vets newsSmall animalLivestockEquineExoticWork and well-beingInternational

Vet Nursing

All Vet Nursing newsSmall animalLivestockEquineExoticWork and well-beingOpinion

Business

All Business newsHuman resourcesBig 6SustainabilityFinanceDigitalPractice profilesPractice developments

Media

VideosPodcastsDigital EditionCrossword

1 Feb 2018

Practice profile: Seadown Veterinary Group

Since its first days trading from a single room behind a residential house in 1923, the practice that would become Seadown Veterinary Group has been central to life in the New Forest.

author_img

James Westgate

Job Title
Practice profile: Seadown Veterinary Group

Seadown Veterinary Hospital.

The New Forest is a special corner of England with a history stretching back through the mists of time to the first Norman kings and beyond.

And for almost a century, its people and animals have been served by a rather special veterinary practice too, as VBJ discovered when we visited Hampshire last month…