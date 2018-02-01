1 Feb 2018
Practice profile: Seadown Veterinary Group
Since its first days trading from a single room behind a residential house in 1923, the practice that would become Seadown Veterinary Group has been central to life in the New Forest.
Seadown Veterinary Hospital.
The New Forest is a special corner of England with a history stretching back through the mists of time to the first Norman kings and beyond.
And for almost a century, its people and animals have been served by a rather special veterinary practice too, as VBJ discovered when we visited Hampshire last month…