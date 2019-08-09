9 Aug 2019
The recruitment crisis has hit hard in veterinary practices of all shapes and sizes across the UK. But in some places it’s hit especially hard, as VBJ discovered when it paid a visit to rural Lincolnshire.
Last time VBJ paid a visit to Sutterton Veterinary Hospital near Boston, the practice had only been open for a few months and the air of optimism around the place was palpable.
Almost five years later and that air of optimism is still there; especially following a recent expansion programme that’s seen a suite of new facilities added to the site including CT, new digital x-ray, more dog kennelling, added consultation rooms and a huge new reception space.
The group has expanded, too, with three other branches, meaning the practice as a whole can now cater for more than 8,000 active clients…