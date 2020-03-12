“We also have that flexibility because we are not corporate; if something needs to change – days, hours, wages – the three of us will talk and we can make that happen. We do our own out-of-hours because we felt that was the right thing for our patients and our clients being in such a rural area many miles from the nearest OOH provider. That could be an issue when it comes to recruiting, but, that said, we have had new grads come to us who have said they want out of hours because that is how they learn – especially as one of our vets, Helen [Nelson], has an emergency and critical care certificate. As we expanded, the rota has got better, too, which helps with recruiting – we started off on a one in two for the nurses, and we are now on a one in eight and the vets are on a one in five.”