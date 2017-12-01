1 Dec 2017
Practice profile: Swayne and Partners
VBJ heads to Bury St Edmunds and speaks to senior partner Duncan Hole about the practice's decision to stop all large animal and equine work and become exclusively small animal.
Swayne & Partners frontage.
Swayne and Partners is a small animal practice in Suffolk that has built a reputation for going the extra mile for its clients and their pets.
It has also become a shining example of what a modern, independent veterinary practice should look like, as VBJ discovered when we paid a visit…