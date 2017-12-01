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1 Dec 2017

Practice profile: Swayne and Partners

VBJ heads to Bury St Edmunds and speaks to senior partner Duncan Hole about the practice's decision to stop all large animal and equine work and become exclusively small animal.

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James Westgate

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Practice profile: Swayne and Partners

Swayne & Partners frontage.

Swayne and Partners is a small animal practice in Suffolk that has built a reputation for going the extra mile for its clients and their pets.

It has also become a shining example of what a modern, independent veterinary practice should look like, as VBJ discovered when we paid a visit…