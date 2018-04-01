1 Apr 2018
Practice Profile: The London Animal Hospital
The best things often come to those who wait – and, as <em>VBJ</em> discovered during a rare visit to south London, that has certainly been true for The London Animal Hospital in Camberwell.
Well-known London vet and businessman David Cuffe spent more than a decade looking for a suitable site to open a 24-hour emergency hospital and first opinion hub.
However, after being joined in his search by veterinary nurse – and now general manager – Hannah Curwood, a suitable site was finally found in the form of an old printing works off Coldharbour Lane.