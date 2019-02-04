4 Feb 2019
It is always a tough task setting up a new veterinary practice from scratch. But some have it tougher than others – as VBJ discovered when we headed to Merseyside to visit Village Vets last month…
Village Vets owner Kate Higgins.
Village Vets owner Kate Higgins is the perfect example of the kind of person it takes to own and run a successful independent veterinary practice – smart, savvy and super-resilient.
And she’s had to be because, despite already owning one practice, raising two young children and surviving a battle with cancer, Kate has just opened a second site in the coastal town of Crosby.
Perhaps more famous for the stunning Antony Gormley sculptures that grace its beach, Crosby can now add a new veterinary practice to its list of amenities and attractions.
And this is no pokey branch surgery to cover the boundaries of the practice she already owns in nearby Formby – Kate has gone big with her latest venture…