12 Apr 2019
Practice Profile: Wildbore Vetstop
Wildbore Vetstop sounds like it might be a rather intriguing, perhaps even slightly dangerous, place to work. But what’s in a name? Not a lot, as VBJ discovered last month when we headed north to hear another independent success story…
Wildbore Vetstop.
Wildbore Vetstop is a bustling small animal practice that can trace its origins in Worksop back more than 150 years. It takes its name from vet Geoffrey Wildbore, who took over the practice in 1966 when it was still a mixed animal operation based in a red brick property in the centre of town.
Much has changed since then and, like many practices with similar origins, Wildbore Vets no longer handles equine or large animal work. The practice also moved from its previously cramped confines to a larger, purpose-built site in 2011.
It is now owned by directors Mike Brown, Hanna Bennett and Dave Ellson – all practising vets and all committed to delivering veterinary care the way they believe it should be delivered…