17 Jan 2025
Room for rabbits, part 2: behaviour and veterinary considerations
For this webinar, we have checked in with Woodgreen Pets Charity – a member of the Rabbit Awareness Action Group – where rabbits are among the most common animals that pass through its doors.
We are joined by Samantha Ryan, a behaviour and training specialist at Woodgreen; and RVN Heidi Barringer, whose work at Woodgreen focuses on small pets, including rabbits.
Part one of this series discussed the need to raise awareness of rabbits’ environmental requirements.