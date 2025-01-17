Register

Login

NewsClinicalJobs

Search Articles & More

Vet Times logo

Vets

All Vets newsSmall animalLivestockEquineExoticWork and well-beingInternational

Vet Nursing

All Vet Nursing newsSmall animalLivestockEquineExoticWork and well-beingOpinion

Business

All Business newsHuman resourcesBig 6SustainabilityFinanceDigitalPractice profilesPractice developments

Media

VideosPodcastsDigital EditionCrossword

17 Jan 2025

Room for rabbits, part 2: behaviour and veterinary considerations


For this webinar, we have checked in with Woodgreen Pets Charity – a member of the Rabbit Awareness Action Group – where rabbits are among the most common animals that pass through its doors.

We are joined by Samantha Ryan, a behaviour and training specialist at Woodgreen; and RVN Heidi Barringer, whose work at Woodgreen focuses on small pets, including rabbits.

Part one of this series discussed the need to raise awareness of rabbits’ environmental requirements.