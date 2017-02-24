24 Feb 2017
The RSPCA has released CCTV footage that captures the moment a lurcher is tied to a fence and abandoned in the hope it will lead to more information.
CCTV footage released by the RSPCA shows lurcher Ella being tied to a fence in Peterborough and abandoned.
The RSPCA has released “heartbreaking” CCTV footage that captures the moment a lurcher is tied to a fence and abandoned in the hope it will lead to more information.
A member of the public found the dog – since named Ella – in Laburnum Grove in Peterborough on 9 February.
CCTV footage shows a man wearing dark clothing and a hood walk over to the fence and tie the dog up before running away.
Inspector Justin Stubbs collected Ella, who is thought to be around four years old, and took her straight to a vet.
“She looked so confused and frightened when I arrived,” inspector Stubbs explained. “She was curled up on the ground with big clumps of fur missing and sore pink skin showing.
“There was extensive fur loss and it was near to freezing, so she must have been very cold.”
He added: “She has no microchip or identification so I’d be keen to hear from anyone who might recognise her or know where she’s come from.
“I’d also like people to take a close look at the CCTV and get in touch if they think they may know the culprit.”
Inspector Stubbs said the charity receives “thousands of calls” every year about pets – particularly dogs – who have been “coldly and callously dumped” by their owners.
“To abandon any pet is shocking, but to do so in the depths of winter when they are in such poor condition is just heartless.”
Ella was treated for a skin infection then taken to a private boarding facility before moving to an RSPCA animal centre.