20 May 2021
The video has been made by Grace Oldham to mark Veterinary Nursing Awareness Month and highlight the crucial role of RVNs at Southfields Veterinary Specialists.
Grace Oldham created the video to highlight why veterinary nursing can be such a satisfying career path.
An RVN at a leading referral centre has marked Veterinary Nursing Awareness Month by putting together a video about her “dream job”.
The video has been made by Grace Oldham – a ward nurse at Southfields Veterinary Specialists – to showcase the wide variety of the role and highlight why veterinary nursing can be such a satisfying career path to follow.
Miss Oldham, who is also a mental health first aider, said: “In my role as ward nurse, I get to spend a lot of hands-on time with our patients, which is the main reason I became a nurse as it’s so important to me.
“As part of my role as a referral nurse I enjoy working as part of a multidisciplinary team. I get to work with a wide range of clinicians, and see a real variety of cases and learn about them as I go.”
Miss Oldham said a large part of her job satisfaction comes from working with the various services at Southfields, which is due to move to a new £16 million centre in January, and, ultimately, her day-to-day role at Southfields enables her to fulfil her dream of caring for animals.
She added: “The best thing about vet nursing for me is definitely the caring aspect. For me, it’s about making sure the animals in our care get the same experience as they would if their owners were there, and making them feel as loved as possible while undergoing treatment.
“Of course, it’s such a multifaceted role – it’s not just about loving and caring, but about learning and constant development. In vet nursing, there is so much to learn and I love that.”
For more information about nursing at Southfields, visit its website.