Alongside our special mix of big name RVN panelists and cash prizes, VN Happy Hour 3 saw the welcome return of our breakout sessions – with a press-up workshop with Holly Sutton from Vetfit to help reverse the results of our festive indulgences, alongside the return of Lee Clayton-Harvey and sidekick Nikki Dartnell as they create a number of smoothies and go head-to-head in a blindfold challenge.