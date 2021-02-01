1 Feb 2021
At IVC Evidensia, we are building the world’s best veterinary group, and at our core is a supportive working environment for our teams.
Supporting our staff is at the core of who we are.
We don’t just do the obvious stuff like ensuring staff have good holiday pay and generous CPD allowances, we do the little stuff, like giving you your birthday off and paying your professional memberships. We also do the really big stuff – the stuff that, if it wasn’t there, could change your life and your career forever.
Here is one vet’s experience of moving into a clinical director role at an IVC Evidensia-owned practice and what it’s like working in and running her practice…
Find out more about how we live our values at www.ivcevidensia.co.uk/supportive-careers