24 Jul 2018
There’s more than one way to crack a nut
Did you know there is a reversible alternative to surgical castration which offers the same benefits of surgery? See the effects of castration without the permanence.
Along with positive socialisation, training and appropriate nutrition, castration is often considered a key component of responsible dog ownership.
As well as preventing accidental mating, castration can be beneficial in preventing specific testosterone related disease and can help in the management of some behavioural issues. However, while these are valid reasons for castration, a recent survey showed 25% of pet owners are concerned or very concerned that neutering could be harmful for their dog1.
Suprelorin® implants are licensed for the induction of temporary infertility in healthy, entire, sexually mature male dogs (4.7mg and 9.4mg) and ferrets (9.4mg only). Suprelorin allows both vets and pet owners to see the effects of surgical castration without the permanency.