15 May 2020
VBJ’s Lockdown Lowdown with Alan Robinson
In the second episode of Lockdown Lowdown, Vet Dynamics director Alan Robinson offers tips for people trying to “instil order into the chaos” that coronavirus has cast our lives and businesses.
Talking with VBJ editor James Westgate, Alan discusses what the results of various professional surveys say about the impact COVID-19 is having across the #veterinary sector, how to ensure your practice remains healthy, and how to approach bringing staff back from furlough.