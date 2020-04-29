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29 Apr 2020

VBJ’s Lockdown Lowdown with Alison Lambert

The Lockdown Lowdown is a Zoom interview series in which VBJ editor James Westgate talks to business experts to discover how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting the veterinary profession.

VBJ&#8217;s Lockdown Lowdown with Alison Lambert

Alison Lambert talks to James Westgate in VBJ’s first Lockdown Lowdown.

In this first episode, Onswitch founder Alison Lambert discusses what practice owners can do in the short, medium and long term to ensure their businesses weather the storm of COVID-19.