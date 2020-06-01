1 Jun 2020
In this, the third VBJ Lockdown Lowdown, we revisit veterinary business consultant Alison Lambert to discuss all things business – from finance and furlough to waiting time and wellness.
Following extremely positive reactions to the inaugural Lockdown Lowdown with Onswitch founder Alison Lambert, VBJ editor James Westgate welcomed her back into the virtual studio for a second time this weekend.
Three weeks on from the first coronavius-focused interview and a lot has changed for the veterinary profession, and despite the feeling of Groundhog Day experienced by many in practice, the respected veterinary business consultant believes we are beginning to get to grips with the “new normal”.