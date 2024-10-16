16 Oct 2024
Pickles, a leading independent vet clinic in Fulham, shares how Zoetis' diagnostic tools help to improve patient outcomes in this case study.
VETSCAN IMAGYST™ offers clinics access to multiple diagnostic applications in one centralised platform. It utilises cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI), integrated with human intelligence to provide information enabling best-in-class wellness, prevention, and treatment solutions – all powered through the Virtual Laboratory.
In this case study, Pickles Vets, a top independent clinic in Fulham, London, shares their experience using Zoetis’ diagnostic products and services.
Fore more information go to www.zoetisdiagnostics.co.uk