22 Nov 2012
Jill Maddison on owner compliance
Jill Maddison interview.
Jill Maddison, director of professional development at the Royal Veterinary College, talks about owner compliance and how to improve it.
Speaking at London Vet Show during November 2012 — where she coordinated the clinical programme in rooms 1, 2 and 3 — Jill says there are a variety of quite complex reasons why compliance can be relatively poor.
She goes on to explain how clinicians can help improve compliance, including the use of the veterinary nursing team to ensure all important interaction with the client.
© Robin Fearon, WeLove Digital