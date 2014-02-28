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28 Feb 2014

Susie Samuel discusses online trends

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Susie Samuel discusses online trends

Susie Samuel interview.

Susie Samuel from Vet Help Direct (an online symptom checker for pet owners) discusses how the service also works with veterinary practices to help them develop a powerful online presence.

In this video, Susie explains why practices need to think more about their online reputation. She also discusses online trends, the rise of mobile internet, and why the use of social media is so important in veterinary marketing.

© Robin Fearon, WeLove Digital