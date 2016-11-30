30 Nov 2016
Bayer’s third canine ophthalmology training video is now available: examining the cornea.
Figure 1: Chris Dixon, veterinary ophthalmologist at Veterinary Vision Ophthalmic Referrals presents the Back to Basics series.
The final video in Bayer Animal Health’s free canine ophthalmology training series is now available: “Examining the cornea”.
In the final video of the series, veterinary ophthalmologist Chris Dixon provides guidance on examining the cornea and discusses two of the most common ocular conditions in dogs: Corneal ulceration and Keratoconjunctivitis Sicca (KCS). The video also includes information on:
In the “Remend™: Back to Basics” video series, Chris Dixon, veterinary ophthalmologist at Veterinary Vision Ophthalmic Referrals, discusses the key components of the canine ocular examination; including history-taking tips, how to perform a thorough external and internal examination of the eye and how to get the most out of your ophthalmoscope.
Watch video one: components of the canine ocular examination
Watch video two: getting the most from your ophthalmoscope
Ocular conditions account for around one in ten canine consultations in first opinion practice1. Early diagnosis and treatment can have a significant impact on prognosis for many of these conditions. To assist with this, Bayer Animal Health has produced this educational series in partnership with Veterinary Vision.
Chris Dixon comments: “This series of videos aims to help vets learn how to perform the fundamental techniques of ophthalmic examination, hopefully enabling them to spot potentially degenerative conditions earlier. The videos have been created in partnership with Bayer as part of their ongoing commitment to training, and aim to help ensure that chronic conditions, such as keratoconjunctivitis sicca (KCS), or dry eye, are diagnosed and treated early.”
Chris Dixon is a veterinary ophthalmologist at Veterinary Vision, an ophthalmology referral practice in Cumbria. Chris graduated from the University of Bristol and spent several years in mixed practice, before deciding to focus on ophthalmology; he was awarded a certificate in ophthalmology in 2011. Chris has a particular interest in ocular micro-surgery and topographical analysis of the cornea.