28 Jan 2021
Following on from the monster success of our first two events, we were delighted to lift the winter blues and blow away the cobwebs by hosting Vet Nurse Happy Hour version 3 on 28 January.
Kindy sponsored by Bravecto, this month’s online event saw Lacey Pitcher in the lead interview slot, followed by a panel discussion with a team of expert speakers (Kirsty Cavill, Gisela Luckhurst and Helen Manning), hand picked to offer the latest insights into the best ways of making nurse led clinics work in your practice.