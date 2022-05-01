1 May 2022
Two years ago, everything changed. The sudden and unexpected arrival of COVID-19 turned our world upside down and the resulting lockdowns divided communities across the globe. Then, on 29 October 2020, an event launched to help bring one of those communities back together...
On 29 October 2020, an event launched to help bring one of those communities back together… the veterinary nursing profession.
Hosted by VN Times editor Rachael Buzzel and Vet Times editor James Westgate, VBD broadcast its inaugural VN Happy Hour. In this video, we revisit some of the best bits:
Dental care image © wckiw / Adobe Stock
Well-being image © sewcream / Adobe Stock
Creative Commons Music by Jason Shaw on Audionautix.com