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28 Jul 2016

VIDEO ONE: ‘Back to Basics’ ophthalmology CPD

Bayer Animal Health has released the first in a series of free, short educational videos focusing on canine ophthalmology.

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Bayer Animal Health

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VIDEO ONE: ‘Back to Basics’ ophthalmology CPD

Bayer Animal Health has released the first in a series of free, short educational videos focusing on canine ophthalmology.

‘Back to Basics’ video one

In the first of Bayer’s “Remend™: Back to Basics” video series, veterinary ophthalmologist Chris Dixon provides guidance on:

  • history-taking tips for ophthalmic cases
  • how to perform an external ocular examination
  • how to perform the key reflex and response tests, including the menace response, pupillary light reflex and the dazzle reflex
  • other vision tests in dogs, including the maze test and visual tracking
  • interpreting the results

About the series

Fig 1
Veterinary ophthalmologist Chris Dixon presents Bayer’s “Remend™: Back to Basics” series.

In the “Remend™: Back to Basics” video series, Chris discusses the key components of the canine ocular examination, including:

  • history-taking tips
  • how to perform a thorough external and internal examination of the eye
  • how to get the most out of your ophthalmoscope

There are three short videos in the series, with the final two videos looking in detail at two of the most common ocular conditions in dogs:

  • corneal ulceration
  • keratoconjunctivitis sicca

Ocular conditions account for around 1 in 10 canine consultations in first opinion practice1. Early diagnosis and treatment can have a significant impact on prognosis for many of these conditions, so to assist with this, Bayer Animal Health has produced this educational series in partnership with Veterinary Vision.

Chris comments: “This series of videos aims to help vets learn how to perform the fundamental techniques of ophthalmic examination, hopefully enabling them to spot potentially degenerative conditions earlier. The videos have been created in partnership with Bayer as part of their ongoing commitment to training, and aim to help ensure that chronic conditions, such as keratoconjunctivitis sicca (KCS), or dry eye, are diagnosed and treated early.”

Expert-fronted

Chris Dixon is a veterinary ophthalmologist at Veterinary Vision, an ophthalmology referral practice in Cumbria. Chris graduated from the University of Bristol and spent several years in mixed practice, before deciding to focus on ophthalmology; he was awarded a certificate in ophthalmology in 2011. Chris has a particular interest in ocular micro-surgery and topographical analysis of the cornea.