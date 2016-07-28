28 Jul 2016
VIDEO ONE: ‘Back to Basics’ ophthalmology CPD
Bayer Animal Health has released the first in a series of free, short educational videos focusing on canine ophthalmology.
Bayer Animal Health has released the first in a series of free, short educational videos focusing on canine ophthalmology.
‘Back to Basics’ video one
In the first of Bayer’s “Remend™: Back to Basics” video series, veterinary ophthalmologist Chris Dixon provides guidance on:
- history-taking tips for ophthalmic cases
- how to perform an external ocular examination
- how to perform the key reflex and response tests, including the menace response, pupillary light reflex and the dazzle reflex
- other vision tests in dogs, including the maze test and visual tracking
- interpreting the results
About the series
In the “Remend™: Back to Basics” video series, Chris discusses the key components of the canine ocular examination, including:
- history-taking tips
- how to perform a thorough external and internal examination of the eye
- how to get the most out of your ophthalmoscope
There are three short videos in the series, with the final two videos looking in detail at two of the most common ocular conditions in dogs:
- corneal ulceration
- keratoconjunctivitis sicca
Ocular conditions account for around 1 in 10 canine consultations in first opinion practice1. Early diagnosis and treatment can have a significant impact on prognosis for many of these conditions, so to assist with this, Bayer Animal Health has produced this educational series in partnership with Veterinary Vision.
Chris comments: “This series of videos aims to help vets learn how to perform the fundamental techniques of ophthalmic examination, hopefully enabling them to spot potentially degenerative conditions earlier. The videos have been created in partnership with Bayer as part of their ongoing commitment to training, and aim to help ensure that chronic conditions, such as keratoconjunctivitis sicca (KCS), or dry eye, are diagnosed and treated early.”
Expert-fronted
Chris Dixon is a veterinary ophthalmologist at Veterinary Vision, an ophthalmology referral practice in Cumbria. Chris graduated from the University of Bristol and spent several years in mixed practice, before deciding to focus on ophthalmology; he was awarded a certificate in ophthalmology in 2011. Chris has a particular interest in ocular micro-surgery and topographical analysis of the cornea.
- For more information on Remend™, please visit: vetcentre.bayer.com/product-information/remend
- Dog owners can also visit: www.remend.co.uk